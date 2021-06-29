Pro Football Focus explains why Lamar Jackson was absent from best 50 players in NFL list

The Baltimore Ravens have seen quarterback Lamar Jackson grow into one of the best signal callers in the NFL over the course of his first three seasons. However, he still doesn’t get nearly the amount of respect he deserves, as evidenced by plenty of people disregarding his accomplishments and abilities.

Jackson was notably snubbed from a list of the best 50 players in the NFL by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus. Monson released an article detailing 13 players who just missed the cut from the list, with Jackson headlining the bunch.

“Lamar Jackson is the player who most deserves a spot on the PFF50. Recently an NFL MVP, Jackson remains one of the most dynamic players in the league, but he is also a cautionary tale about expecting someone to continue to develop onward and upward each year. Jackson was a unanimous MVP one year and the No. 15-graded quarterback in the league in terms of overall PFF grade (81.5) the next. That’s still a very good mark, but it’s obviously a regression.”

Despite not putting him on his list, Monson pointed to how much of a threat Jackson is.

“Jackson, of course, has the difficult-to-quantify bonus of a unique importance to the Ravens’ offense. The threat he brings as an athlete and playmaker allows the running backs to produce atypical success. It makes life easier for the offensive line, which doesn’t have to pass block as often. And even when the unit does block in the passing game, it’s facing rushers who must keep one eye on Jackson to avoid him ripping off a big run.”

However, at the end of the day, PFF decided to omit Jackson from their list.

“Jackson allows that offense to function. It is built around his skill set. But in a list projecting forward, it’s debatable that he will have a better 2021 season than the six quarterbacks who made the list. It wouldn’t be surprising if he did, but that was the decision made.”

Even if Jackson doesn’t have a better season than the other six quarterbacks on the list, excluding him just because he’d be the seventh quarterback isn’t a good reason at all. If the top 50 players were all quarterbacks, those players should all be represented. That might not be what Monson intended to imply, but either way, not putting a former unanimous-MVP who has the best supporting cast he’s ever had on a list of the best players in the NFL is an interesting decision to say the least, and one that many disagree with.