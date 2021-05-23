Pro Football Focus calls Ravens’ offense ‘one of the best in football’

The Baltimore Ravens had a historic 2019 season on the offensive side of the ball led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The team set all kinds of records, and showed that they had what it took to be an explosive offense for years to come. While Baltimore’s offensive unit did take a small step back in 2020, they invested heavily at needs in the offseason that will hopefully help Jackson and company ascend to new heights in 2021.

Pro Football Focus’ Seth Galina believes that the Ravens’ have scary potential in 2021 on offense, calling them “one of the best in football.”

The Ravens offense is going to be SCARY in 2021 pic.twitter.com/UdesKVrSED — PFF (@PFF) May 22, 2021

One of the key points that Galina mentions is the fact that Baltimore invested so much into their wide receiver corps heading into this season. Adding Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, and Tylan Wallace as outside threats will benefit Jackson and the rest of the offense tremendously.

“Baltimore doubled down at an obvious position of need and made a sizable bet that at least one of first-round pick Rashod Bateman and fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace pans out early. The team has finally given Lamar Jackson his “X” receiver in an effort to get over the hump in the playoffs. This is a big deal for the Ravens’ offense, changing how offensive coordinator Greg Roman can call a game and how opponents may have to defend them.”

Galina also mentions the fact that Marquise Brown was the Ravens’ most utilized receiver on the outside in 2020, but he believes that will change in 2021.

“Individually, Marquise Brown played the most snaps out wide for Baltimore, and although I do think this is a way to keep him on the field while still running heavier sets with fullbacks and tight ends, Brown is probably a slot receiver if used correctly. He played only 22% of his snaps in the slot, which will change next season.”

Overall, Baltimore’s offense has the potential to be a force this season. The additions made at both wide receiver and offensive line will add experience and solid play all around. The Ravens have depth at every position on their offensive unit, and with a nice mix of stars and quality contributors, Baltimore should have one of the best offenses in the league both in 2021 and beyond.