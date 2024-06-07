Pro Football Focus calls Luke Lachey ‘the next great Iowa TE’

It is Tight End University. The Iowa Hawkeyes are truly pumping them out one after another at this point. George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, Erick All, and next in line is Luke Lachey.

The tight end was off to a strong start in 2023 before a lower leg injury robbed him of the rest of the season. An NFL hopeful, Lachey chose to come back for the 2024 season and his decision has him garnering huge expectations to be Iowa’s go-to target.

Lachey will be the top dog in the tight end room and likely among all pass catchers. With his return, Pro Football Focus believes he is set up to be Iowa’s next great tight end.

Luke Lachey Comeback SZN📈 pic.twitter.com/HyQgwNHis5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 6, 2024

“He’s really physical, he’s got really good hands. I think the big thing for me is he’s just a competitor, man. You see him running through two, three, four guys at times after the catch to get in the endzone, things like that. He just has that, it’s weird to say because it’s kind of a joke, but not really, he’s got that Iowa tight end thing about him that Kittle and LaPorta and all these other guys, Erick All, we’ve seen all of these guys have it. And he’s an excellent receiver,” said Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus.

Lachey will be entering his fifth year with the Hawkeyes. In his previous four seasons, he has tallied 46 receptions for 662 yards and four touchdowns. He averages an astounding 14.4 yards per catch.

“It’s a shame that we didn’t get to see him for a whole year as the lead dog in that tight end room. But, we’re going to see it this year and I would fully expect him to bounce back from the injury and have a big time year,” Chadwick finished with.

