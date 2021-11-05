Pro Football Focus: Bills’ Jerry Hughes is still very good

Prior to the NFL trade deadline Bills fans saw a curious rumor.

Could other teams consider trying to trade for veteran defensive ends on Buffalo? Sure they could.

But the thought that the Bills (5-2) would want to do such a thing, specifically with a guy like Jerry Hughes?

… No thanks, and Pro Football Focus put into perspective why that’s the case.

Heading into Week 9, Hughes might not have the flashy stats. However, the football analytics outlet says he’s still very good.

According to PFF, Hughes is a top-five overall pass rusher in the NFL this season. He’s with some good company:

Highest pass rush grades among Edge Rushers this season 1️⃣ Myles Garrett: 92.5

2️⃣ Maxx Crosby: 92.0

3️⃣ Randy Gregory: 91.6

4️⃣ T.J. Watt: 90.4

5️⃣ Jerry Hughes: 90.1 👀 pic.twitter.com/zvjOaGXSwz — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) November 3, 2021

Hughes, 33, is now the longest tenured member of the Bills. He has been since fellow defensive lineman Kyle Williams retired.

Hughes clearly still provides the Bills with plenty.

While he only has 1.5 sacks so far his season, Buffalo may already be considering the future with him. He could still have another year or two left in the tank.

