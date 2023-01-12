Pro Ducks are prevalent through out the 2023 NFL playoffs

The Oregon Ducks football season may be over, but Oregon fans can still watch their favorite former Ducks in the NFL playoffs starting this weekend.

It all starts with 49ers hosting the Seahawks on Saturday and Arik Armstead and Deommordore Lenoir headlining the San Francisco defense.

But in reality, the majority of Duck fans will be watching former quarterback Justin Herbert’s first potential playoff run as he leads the Chargers against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

There’s a total of 10 former Ducks who will be participating in the playoffs with the hope of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy Feb. 12 after Super Bowl LVII. Here are the 10 Pro Ducks in the NFL postseason.

QB Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(5) Los Angeles Chargers vs (4) Jacksonville Jaguars

Saturday, Jan. 14

5:15 pm PST

NBC, Peacock

If the Chargers win, they travel to Kansas City to take on the No. 1 seeded Chiefs in the AFC next Sunday.

QB Anthony Brown - Baltimore Ravens

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Sunday, Jan. 15

(6) Baltimore Ravens vs. (3) Cincinnati Bengals

5:15 pm PST

NBC, Peacock

Winner plays Dolphins or Bills

FS Verone McKinley III - Miami Dolphins

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

(7) Miami Dolphins vs. (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Jan. 15

10 am PST

CBS, Paramount+

Winner plays Ravens or Bengals

S Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins

Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

(7) Miami Dolphins vs. (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Jan. 15

10 am PST

CBS, Paramount+

Winner plays Ravens or Bengals

LB Troy Dye - Minnesota Vikings

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

(6) New York Giants vs (3) Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:30 pm PST

Fox

Winner plays Seahawks or 49ers

TE Johnny Mundt - Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

(6) New York Giants vs (3) Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:30 pm PST

Fox

Winner plays Seahawks or 49ers

DT Henry Mondeaux - New York Giants

© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

(6) New York Giants vs (3) Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:30 pm PST

Fox

Winner plays Seahawks or 49ers

DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux - New York Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

(6) New York Giants vs (3) Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:30 pm PST

Fox

Winner plays Seahawks or 49ers

DT Arik Armstead - San Francisco 49ers

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

(7) Seattle Seahawks vs. (2) San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, Jan. 14

1:30 pm PST

Fox

Winner plays Giants or Vikings

CB Deommodore Lenoir - San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(7) Seattle Seahawks vs. (2) San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, Jan. 14

1:30 pm PST

Fox

Winner plays Giants or Vikings

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire