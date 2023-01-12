Pro Ducks are prevalent through out the 2023 NFL playoffs
The Oregon Ducks football season may be over, but Oregon fans can still watch their favorite former Ducks in the NFL playoffs starting this weekend.
It all starts with 49ers hosting the Seahawks on Saturday and Arik Armstead and Deommordore Lenoir headlining the San Francisco defense.
But in reality, the majority of Duck fans will be watching former quarterback Justin Herbert’s first potential playoff run as he leads the Chargers against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.
There’s a total of 10 former Ducks who will be participating in the playoffs with the hope of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy Feb. 12 after Super Bowl LVII. Here are the 10 Pro Ducks in the NFL postseason.
QB Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
(5) Los Angeles Chargers vs (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
Saturday, Jan. 14
5:15 pm PST
NBC, Peacock
If the Chargers win, they travel to Kansas City to take on the No. 1 seeded Chiefs in the AFC next Sunday.
QB Anthony Brown - Baltimore Ravens
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Sunday, Jan. 15
(6) Baltimore Ravens vs. (3) Cincinnati Bengals
5:15 pm PST
NBC, Peacock
Winner plays Dolphins or Bills
FS Verone McKinley III - Miami Dolphins
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
(7) Miami Dolphins vs. (2) Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Jan. 15
10 am PST
CBS, Paramount+
Winner plays Ravens or Bengals
S Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK
(7) Miami Dolphins vs. (2) Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Jan. 15
10 am PST
CBS, Paramount+
Winner plays Ravens or Bengals
LB Troy Dye - Minnesota Vikings
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
(6) New York Giants vs (3) Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Jan. 15
1:30 pm PST
Fox
Winner plays Seahawks or 49ers
TE Johnny Mundt - Minnesota Vikings
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
(6) New York Giants vs (3) Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Jan. 15
1:30 pm PST
Fox
Winner plays Seahawks or 49ers
DT Henry Mondeaux - New York Giants
© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
(6) New York Giants vs (3) Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Jan. 15
1:30 pm PST
Fox
Winner plays Seahawks or 49ers
DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux - New York Giants
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
(6) New York Giants vs (3) Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Jan. 15
1:30 pm PST
Fox
Winner plays Seahawks or 49ers
DT Arik Armstead - San Francisco 49ers
AP Photo/Brandon Wade
(7) Seattle Seahawks vs. (2) San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, Jan. 14
1:30 pm PST
Fox
Winner plays Giants or Vikings
CB Deommodore Lenoir - San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
(7) Seattle Seahawks vs. (2) San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, Jan. 14
1:30 pm PST
Fox
Winner plays Giants or Vikings