Pro Duck Wyndham Clark Struggles in US Open title defense at Pinehurst No. 2

A year ago, former Oregon Ducks star Wyndham Clark had the greatest day of his career, winning the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club to claim his first major title in professional golf.

A year later, Clark didn’t quite have what it took to defend his title at the U.S. Open.

Clark was one of many golfer who got chewed up and spit out by Pinehurst No. 2 this weekend, carding an 11-over finish on Sunday. While Clark made the cut on the number, he never put together a great round, carding four consecutive rounds in the 70s, capped off with a frustrating 77 on Sunday.

Despite the poor performance, Clark is still among the most promising young players in the game right now, and he should be able to bounce back in short order.

