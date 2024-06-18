Pro Duck Wyndham Clark named to U.S. Olympic Golf Team

A year ago, former Oregon Duck golf star Wyndham Clark attained the crowning achievement of his professional career by grabbing his first major championship with a U.S. Open win at Los Angeles Country Club.

This new achievement may rival that when all is said and done.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Clark would be named to the U.S. Olympic team to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Clark will play alongside Scottie Scheffler, Colin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele for Team USA in the golf event.

The men’s tournament will start on August 1st and run through the fourth this year at the Olympics. The competition will just consist of an individual stroke-play tournament over four days, much like a normal PGA Tour or major championship event.

While Clark was one of the hottest golfers in the world a year ago, he has struggled a bit this season, missing cuts in two of his last three events. However, he does have one victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and a pair of runner-up finishes to Scheffler at The Arnold Palmer and the Players Championship, with a total of 4 top-10 finishes.

And later this summer, he will compete for his country, which is among the highest honors that any athlete can ask for.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire