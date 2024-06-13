Pro Duck Juwan Johnson to undergo offseason surgery, miss time going forward

One of the more prominent Oregon Ducks in the NFL is undergoing some off-season surgery in the coming days to deal with a foot injury that popped up recently.

According to multiple reports, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson will undergo surgery on his foot, a procedure that is expected to cause him to miss time going forward.

“The hope and belief for now is that he will be back for the start of the season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson has been a big piece of the Saints offense over the past three seasons, hauling in 15 touchdowns with over 1,000 yards receiving. We will see how quickly he can recover from this procedure and get back onto the field during the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire