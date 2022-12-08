All-Pro defender compared Josh Uche to one of NFL’s best pass-rushers

Josh Uche is being smothered with praise following his incredible showing in last Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. The New England Patriots’ linebacker is a burgeoning talent that could set the NFL on fire if he reaches his full potential.

New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan knows a thing or two about dishing out sack lunches to opposing quarterbacks. So it wasn’t a surprise to see that he was impressed with Uche nabbing two sacks on the Bills’ otherworldly quarterback, Josh Allen.

However, it was certainly a surprise to hear him comparing the Patriots’ linebacker to a future Hall of Famer and one of the league’s best pass-rushers.

“Matt Judon has spoken highly of this guy, and there’s a reason why: Cause Josh Uche got that sauce now,” Jordan said on Cam’s Corner, via The 33rd Team. “He’s coming off the edge, and I mean, they were playing the Bills, but he looked like Von Miller from the Bills with that patented ghost that he has.”

Uche has come on strong later in the season with six sacks in his last four games. The Patriots were hopeful this would be the breakout season for the third-year linebacker, and they’re beginning to see flashes of it right now.

He’ll continue to be a problem down the stretch, but if the Patriots play their cards right in 2023, that could be the year where the former University of Michigan standout shoots to the moon.

List

6 free agent receivers Patriots could target in 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire