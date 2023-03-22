Pro Day roundup: Jaguars send 6 reps to Ohio State

The NFL world descended on Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday for the Ohio State Pro Day. While the Jacksonville Jaguars probably didn’t care much about the day’s star, quarterback C.J. Stroud, they were still one of the most represented teams in attendance.

According to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, the Jaguars had six representatives at the Ohio State workout, more than all but five teams. The Carolina Panthers led the way with an absurdly large group that included ownership and just about the entire front office.

While Carolina has its eyes on Stroud, there are a few players who could make sense for the Jaguars. At the top of the list are behemoth right tackle prospect Dawand Jones and pass rusher Zach Harrison.

Jones measured in at a ridiculous 6’8, 374 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Harrison checks all the physical boxes the Jaguars look for in a pass rusher at 6’6, 274 pounds with 36.25-inch arms; however, he never recorded four sacks in a season at Ohio State.

Other pro days:

The Jaguars were one of a handful of teams spotted at the Southern Methodist Pro Day on Wednesday. The most notable prospect is Rashee Rice, a 6’1 receiver who recorded a 41-inch vertical at the combine.

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith reportedly had a private meeting with the Jaguars, who were in attendance at his pro day last week.

The Jaguars were one of 13 teams reportedly in attendance at the Temple Pro Day on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Isaac Moore and linebacker Jordan Magee headline the list of Owls prospects.

Jaguars outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey was reportedly among the large turnout at the Iowa State Pro Day, where pass rusher Will McDonald IV was the star of the show Tuesday.

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron drew the Jaguars’ attention at his pro day workout earlier this week. Offensive line coach Phil Rauscher was reportedly among those in attendance.

The Jaguars were one of the teams spotted at the Georgia Southern Pro Day where defensive backs Justin Birdsong and Derrick Canteen are the biggest standouts.

More than half the NFL was reportedly in attendance at the Northern Iowa Pro Day earlier this week. Offensive tackle Erik Sorensen and defensive back Benny Sapp at among the team’s standouts.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire