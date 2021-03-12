Pro Day preview for March 12: Potential Colts’ targets

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
Without the NFL Combine coming to the Circle City, the Indianapolis Colts will have to work harder to rely on pro days to get the measurements on potential targets for the upcoming 2021 NFL draft. Here’s the preview for March 12:

Arkansas State

Notable participants: WR Jonathan Adams Jr. The Colts will be looking for offensive talent in this year's draft class and we know Chris Ballard likes to find that diamond in the rough when it comes to wide receivers. Adams Jr. might just be that for the Colts in 2021 as a developmental vertical threat who works from the X-receiver role in the formation.

North Dakota State

Notable Participants: QB Trey Lance, OT Dillon Radunz A few weeks ago, this would have been a big pro day for the Colts. Lance would have been one of their top targets in the draft. But they traded for Carson Wentz so now their eyes will likely be on Radunz, who is an easy fit for Colts' offensive scheme in terms of mobility and mentality. There's a chance they target him in the first or second round.

Oklahoma

Notable Participants: CB Tre Brown, OT Adrian Ealy, C Creed Humphrey, CB Tre Norwood, DE Ronnie Perkins, RB Rhamondre Stevenson The Colts could have their eyes on the pair of cornerbacks but Brown's size is his biggest concern. He has the speed but we know how much Ballard covets length at cornerback. Stevenson is an interesting pick on Day 3 for the Colts if they are looking for Jordan Wilkins' eventual replacement.

