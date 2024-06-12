Pro D.C. Pickleball Team gears up to host event

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the popularity of pickleball has skyrocketed in America.

Major League Pickleball has grown and the D.C. Pickleball Team is one of the featured teams in the league.

“When I started playing and people asked me what I do and I said I play pickleball, they said, ‘what’s pickleball?’ And now it’s like, ‘oh pickleball! We love pickleball! We play all the time! Our friends play,'” D.C. Pickleball Team member Dekel Bar said. “It definitely changed a lot, the perception of it and how many people know about and play, it’s amazing.”

From Thursday to Sunday, Major League Pickleball will hold a tournament at the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation in Southeast Washington.

The premiere D.C. pro pickleball team will play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re super hyped to play here in our hometown in D.C.,” Bar said. “We’ve got a lot of fans coming, we’ve got our entire team, so I assume we’ll have a lot of support out there. I hope everybody comes and cheers us on.”

Bar, a native of Israel, is one of the members of that squad. The former professional tennis player, became a pro pickleball player in 2018.

“When I was done with tennis, I thought that was it for a professional sporting career,” Bar said. “Didn’t expect pickleball to be it but it grew so much and it’s so much fun, it really means a lot to be able to compete at the highest level.”

Bar is joined by three other stars on the premiere DC team, and they are led by head coach Kyle McKenzie.

“A lot of big time pickleball players now had a tennis background or they started with tennis and we’ve all been there where we gave it a shot, we weren’t sure about it, but then we fell in love it,” McKenzie said. “People try it and nine times out of ten somebody falls in love with it.

McKenzie, who is from the state of Washington, noted that while pickleball’s popularity has blown up lately, it actually dates back to the 1960s. McKenzie hopes that more and more popular will continue to join in on the fun, starting with this weeks event in Washington.

“I would just say to the fans at home, come out, check it out. It’s a great sport to watch on the live stream,” McKenzie said. “But there’s nothing like seeing it live and really getting an appreciation for how skilled and athletic these athletes are. It’s quite a game seeing it at the highest levels.”

