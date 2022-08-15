All-Pro DE Chandler Jones raves about Patriots QB Mac Jones

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones is a “big fan” of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

For Mac, it’s high marks when any NFL defensive player hurls praise in his direction, especially when it’s a two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

During a segment on the NFL’s Top 100, Chandler spoke about the first time the two actually met face-to-face at the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.

“Mac Jones, I never met him, but I saw him during registration. And I said, ‘Hey Mac, I’m Chandler Jones, I’m a big fan.’ And he looked at me, and he goes, ‘I know who you are,'” said Chandler. “I think he’s a hell of a player. He’s going to be good for the Patriots’ franchise for a very long time. I believe that.”

Chandler was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft. So he knows a thing or two about playing under coach Bill Belichick.

He has since gone on to become one of the best pass-rushers in the league.

Mac came in at No. 85 on the NFL’s Top 100 list in his first year in the league, despite facing waves of criticism. Chandler isn’t the type of player to just heap effusive praise on somebody for nothing.

There’s so much potential for growth ahead with Mac only being in his second season with the Patriots. Chandler Jones already sees it, and in time, perhaps others will as well.

List

5 most iconic plays of James White's NFL career

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire