All-Pro DE Cameron Jordan heaps praise on Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson

One of the players to whom Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson earned some pre-draft comparisons in the last offseason was Saints veteran Cameron Jordan. The 7-time Pro Bowler wrapped up the season with a very impressive review of Hutchinson’s rookie campaign.

Jordan joined The 33rd Team to offer his insights on Hutchinson after first talking about the end of the great career of J.J. Watt. Jordan, who has bagged 115.5 sacks since being a first-round pick in New Orleans in 2011, is a big Hutchinson fan.

“The bag is deep,” Jordan said of Hutchinson in admiration of the 9.5 sacks the No. 2 overall pick racked up in his rookie year. Jordan then broke down one of Hutchinson’s two sacks in Week 18 on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, a play where the Packers tried to double-team Hutchinson but he put Rodgers on the turf regardless.

“He showed us this year he’s got it,” Jordan said enthusiastically. “Now we’re going to see how far we can go with it.”

"He showed us this year he's got it, now we're gonna see how far we can go with it." Aidan Hutchinson ended his strong rookie campaign with two sacks against Green Bay, and Cameron Jordan is looking forward to seeing what Year 2 holds for Hutch.

