The Pro Bowlers from the NFC West

The NFL announced the rosters for this year’s Pro Bowl teams. The Arizona Cardinals had four players named to the NFC squad, with two being starters.

The NFC West had 15 players in all be selected to the Pro Bowl. The Cardinals had four as did the Los Angeles Rams. The San Francisco 49ers led the division with five and the Seattle Seahawks had two.

Check out who the players were from the division to be selected.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Arizona Cardinals

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

QB Kyler Murray

RB James Conner

OLB Chandler Jones (starter)

S Budda Baker (starter)

Los Angeles Rams

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

DT Aaron Donald (starter)

K Matt Gay (starter)

WR Cooper Kupp (starter)

CB Jalen Ramsey (starter)

San Francisco 49ers

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

DE Nick Bosa (starter)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (starter)

TE George Kittle (starter)

WR Deebo Samuel

T Trent Williams (starter)

Seattle Seahawks

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

S Quandre Diggs (starter)

LB Bobby Wagner

1

1