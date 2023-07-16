Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per reports

Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is signing a two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth up to $26 million with $6 million available in incentives. Hopkins will have a base salary of $12 million, but could make up to $15 million in his final year because of incentives in the contract.

Hopkins, who the Arizona Cardinals released in May, had visited with the New England Patriots and Titans. He joins an inexperienced Titans wide receiver room with the fourth fewest receiving yards all of last season.

Ryan Tannehill is set to be the starting quarterback, but there could be a change. The Titans drafted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium.

Hopkins missed the first six games of last season after violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. He ended up with 717 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in nine games played, marking the second straight season he did not play more than 10 games.

The 31-year-old has struggled since leaving the Houston Texans in 2020. He had a strong first season in Arizona with 1407 receiving yards and six touchdowns in another Pro Bowl year. But, he had just 1289 combined yards in his final two seasons with the Cardinals, prompting the franchise to release him this spring because of the salary cap hit.

The Titans are a run heavy offense that relies on running back Derrick Henry. But, things could change with Hopkins in the mix. He had at least a 1000 receiving yards in six seasons across seven years between 2014-2020, including five straight, and led the league in receiving touchdowns (13) in 2017.

If Tennessee can find the right balance with Henry and Hopkins in the offense, it can pay off in the wide open AFC South.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to sign with Titans