Pro Bowl voting: Puka Nacua, Aaron Donald among top 10 at their positions

Voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl games has begun but Los Angeles Rams players aren’t getting much love after the first round of votes. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared a list of the top 10 at each position and the Rams only had two representatives: Puka Nacua at wide receiver and Aaron Donald at defensive tackle.

No other Rams players rank in the top 10 at their respective positions, though Kevin Dotson, Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Kobie Turner are certainly deserving of at least some Pro Bowl recognition.

Donald is fifth in total votes among defensive tackles, behind Chris Jones, Justin Madubuike, Christian Wilkins and Javon Hargrave. Nacua is seventh among wide receivers, with six superstars ahead of him: Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs. All of those players except for Diggs have more yards than Nacua this season.

Expanded breakdown of Pro Bowl Games voting with the top 10 by position: pic.twitter.com/wN2aFH1Y8u — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2023

It’s impressive that Nacua, a fifth-round rookie, is getting as many votes as he is. He’s having a remarkable first season in the NFL and his personality makes him a likable player for fans of any team.

Fans can vote for their favorite players through Dec. 25, with players and coaches then voting on Dec. 29.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire