Pro Bowl voting opens: Which Lions deserve your votes?

Voting for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl has begun. While the exhibition game itself no longer exists, players are honored with Pro Bowl status and get to participate in various activities over the weekend.

The voting is done via NFL.com and popular fan vote decides the honorees.

Obviously, it’s important to vote for Detroit Lions to represent the team in the Pro Bowl festivities. But which Lions are truly deserving of the Pro Bowl honors?

There are a few Lions who merit strong consideration. In no particular order…

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – Just 18th in the NFL in receiving yards but missed one full game and parts of two others.

CB Jeff Okudah – Emerging as a lockdown cover corner and one of the most impactful tacklers at his position.

DE Aidan Hutchinson – Tied for 7th overall in sacks and leading all rookies in QB hurries and hits, plus an INT

LG Justin Jackson – One of the Lions who made it last year, Jackson has been more consistent in pass protection in 2022.

RT Penei Sewell – Has had some penalty issues, but Sewell is one of the best all-around tackles in the NFL in just his second season.

P Jack Fox – 12th in the league in gross punting but also in the top 10 in kickoff touchback percentage

RB Jamaal Williams – 9th in the league in rushing attempts and 2nd with nine touchdowns

Make your votes count, and let us know who we might have missed!

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire