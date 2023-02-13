After Pro Bowl season, Miles Sanders set to hit free agent market

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders picked a good year to have a career season. Although Sanders did not have an impact on the Super Bowl effort with the Philadelphia Eagles in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Sanders will be an unrestricted free agent coming off a career year which should lead to some good options to consider this offseason.

Sanders just wrapped up his fourth year in the NFL. The lifespan of a running back in the NFL is notable for being among the shortest in terms of true effectiveness, but it may help Sanders’ cause coming off 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Eagles in 2022. Both were career highs.

Sanders was paid a base salary of $1.2 million bu the Eagles in 2022, the final year on his rookie contract (four years, $5.35 million). The Eagles drafted Sanders with a second-round draft pick in 2019 and the franchise has some decisions to make with the running back position this offseason with Sanders and teammate Boston Scott. Both could be extended some lucrative offers to play elsewhere, and it remains to be seen how much the Eagles will be willing to pay either running back given the history of the position around the league and with the Eagles’ general payroll priorities and philosophies.

Sanders should command a decent contract upgrade too, although not one with lengthy job security. According to an estimated value from Spotrac, Sanders has a value of $7.2 million per year on a two-year contract.

The Eagles are also about to give quarterback Jalen Hurts a nice bump in pay after the season he had, and there are other key free agents the franchise may be more invested in keeping, especially on the defensive side of the football. How much money is dedicated to investing in Sanders and the running back position remains to be seen.

Sanders rushed for 1,649 yards and 12 touchdowns during his three seasons at Penn State. After serving as the primary backup to Saquon Barkley in 2016 and 2017, Sanders rushed for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 before opting to leave for the NFL. Barkley will also be heading into free agency this offseason after finishing off his fifth season with the New York Giants.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire