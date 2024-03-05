Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs reportedly released by Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs in a move to free up approximately $27.5 million in cap space, according to NFL Network.

Adams signed a four-year deal with the Seahawks in 2021 that had an upward value of $72 million and made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at the time. The All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler was traded to Seattle in July 2020 after three seasons with the New York Jets.

Injuries have decimated his time in the Pacific Northwest, and Adams has played in only 10 games over the last two seasons, as a result. He finished with 221 tackles, 11 passes deflected, 9.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 34 starts with the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Diggs joined Seattle the year before, when the Detroit Lions dealt him to the Seahawks at the trade deadline. He inked a three-year, $40 million extension in 2022.

In 4 1/2 seasons, the three-time Pro Bowler has started in 72 games and recorded 324 total tackles, 18 interceptions and a touchdown.

Seattle is embarking on a new era after former head coach Pete Carroll move to an advisory role and the team hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as the new head coach in January.

