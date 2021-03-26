Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones officially signs new deal with Packers

Breaking News:

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Thirteen days after the reported agreement, running back Aaron Jones has officially signed his new deal with the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced the re-signing on Friday.

Jones, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2020, agreed to a four-year deal with the Packers. For more on the contract details, click here.

The Packers took Jones in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He played in 54 games over the last four seasons, tallying 4,421 total yards and scoring 43 touchdowns.

Over the last two seasons, Jones rushed for 2,188 yards and scored 25 rushing touchdowns. He’s one of only three NFL players to produce at least 3,000 total yards and score at least 30 total touchdowns since the start of the 2019 season.

According to the team, Jones became the first player since Jim Taylor to record at least 2,000 rushing yards and score 25 or more rushing touchdowns over a two-year span.

Jones’ rookie deal was set to expire. He agreed to a new deal with the Packers before the start of the legal tampering period.

The Packers have also re-signed cornerback Kevin King and tight end Marcedes Lewis, although neither signing has been announced by the team.

