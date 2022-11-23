Pro Bowl LG Jonah Jackson will miss Thanksgiving game with a concussion

The Detroit Lions delivered some unfortunate news on Tuesday. Starting left guard Jonah Jackson will miss Thursday’s game against the visiting Buffalo Bills with a concussion.

The Pro Bowl left guard was a late addition to Monday’s practice injury report with what was deemed an illness. However, on Tuesday’s report, Jackson was listed as sitting out with a concussion.

The timing of the brain injury is such that Jackson will not have an opportunity to pass through the NFL’s concussion protocols before the Thanksgiving kickoff with the Bills.

Losing Jackson, arguably the Lions’ most consistent offensive player all season, is a huge blow against a very talented Buffalo defensive front. Right guard Evan Brown also did not practice either day this day thus far, which leaves his availability in very real doubt.

Dan Skipper filled in for Brown in the Week 11 win over New York after Brown departed with an ankle injury. The Lions have Logan Stenberg and Kayode Awosika also on the active roster who can play guard.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire