Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead leaves practice on cart with possible leg injury

HOUSTON -- The Dolphins have a key injury concern on their hands this morning as Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead left practice early with an apparent right leg/ankle problem and was carted off.

Armstead threw his helmet down in frustration after being injured early in 11-on-11 drills with the Houston Texans. He sat on a table as he was treated by trainers. After chatting with general manager Chris Grier, a trainer attempted to put Armstead's right shoe back on, possibly so he could walk off, but quickly gave up on getting the shoe back on.

Armstead did not put weight on the leg after being injured.

Armstead is the unquestioned leader of the offensive line, which has experienced a severe drop-off whenever he had been sidelined.

Earlier in training camp, he said his primary goal was to play all 17 games this regular season. He has a history of injuries, including a toe problem that plagued him nearly all of last season and a knee issue that was surgically treated in the offseason.

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead talks with the news media at the NFL football team's practice facility, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Armstead has made four Pro Bowls but hasn't played an entire regular season since joining the league in 2013. He missed four games last season.

"I’m still getting ready," Armstead said after Wednesday's practice. "I don’t feel like I’m fully ready yet for the regular season, but we don’t have a game yet. Still working through that process. Trying to get more reps to get more game-ready and get my body feeling optimal. Just get it as good as possible to go out and play some ball.”

Mike McDaniel expects Tua Tagovailoa to see action in preseason

Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that he expects starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to see some action in the preseason.

The Dolphins face the Houston Texans on Saturday night before wrapping up the preseason with a trip to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars next weekend.

Asked if he'd be comfortable with Tagovailoa entering the regular season without taking a preseason snap, McDaniel said he "would probably hesitate" to go that route.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill hydrates before practice on a hot Thursday morning in Houston.

"I would expect him to play," McDaniel said. "How much and when will be determined after today for the preseason game."

McDaniel spoke before Thursday morning's practice, the second joint workout with the Texans this week, in hot and humid conditions.

There's a good chance Skylar Thompson will see extended action against the Texans. Mike White might as well. Thompson and White split time in the preseason opener against Atlanta, with Thompson throwing 16 passes and White 14.

McDaniel also said that Brandon Jones hasn’t had a setback with his surgically repaired knee but unrelated stress has him backing off a bit in his comeback.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Terron Armstead leaves Dolphins practice on cart, possible leg injury