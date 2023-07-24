Pro Bowl LB Matthew Judon wants to retire with Patriots

Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon is focused on making an impact for the New England Patriots both on and off the field. He’s integrated himself into the community so much that he hopes to retire with the Patriots.

The linebacker is coming off a season that saw him tally 13.5 sacks last year, which is three more than he had in the 2021 season. He has established himself as a bona fide pass-rusher for the Patriots, and he’ll be looking to help anchor a strong defensive unit in 2023.

He has become one of the most feared pass-rushers in the NFL.

In addition to sacking quarterbacks, he also wants to make time for the community while he is here, as he told WBZ’s Dan Roche in an interview.

“I’m finding stuff like this, and just making it home,” said Judon, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Trying to be more part of the community. I honestly never want to leave; that’s not my intent, forever. I want to retire here.”

Matthew Judon: "I'm finding stuff like this, and just making it home. Trying to be more part of the community. I honestly never want to leave; that's not my intent, forever. I want to retire here." https://t.co/3XR3jb1d6r — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 24, 2023

Judon is in line for another big season in 2023. His commitment to the Patriots and the community has clearly made him a fan-favorite in short order.

