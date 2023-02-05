Pro Bowl Games flag football rosters for AFC, NFC
The traditional Pro Bowl has now become the Pro Bowl Games and, rather than a regular football game with players only going at about half speed, the league will have a flag football game with the all-star players of the AFC and NFC.
That means no offensive or defensive linemen on the field except for a center.
The games are at 3 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on ESPN.
Who all will play in the flag football game?
Quarterback
AFC
Derek Carr
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Huntley
NFC
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
Jared Goff
Running back
AFC
Nick Chubb
Josh Jacobs
Derrick Henry
NFC
Dalvin Cook
Saquon Barkley
Christian McCaffrey
Wide receiver
AFC
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
Tyreek Hill
Ja’Marr Chase
NFC
Terry McLaurin
Justin Jefferson
CeeDee Lamb
Amon-Ra St Brown
Tight end
AFC
Mark Andrews
Dawson Knox
NFC
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
Fullback
AFC
Patrick Ricard
NFC
Kyle Juszczyk
Linebackers
AFC
Matthew Judon
Matt Milano
Bradley Chubb
C.J. Mosley
Roquan Smith
NFC
Micah Parsons
Danielle Hunter
Za’Darius Smith
Demario Davis
Fred Warner
Cornerbacks
AFC
Pat Surtain II
Sauce Gardner
Xavien Howard
Marlon Humphrey
NFC
Jaire Alexander
Jalen Ramsey
Trevon Diggs
Tariq Woolen
Safety
AFC
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Derwin James
Jordan Poyer
NFC
Quandre Diggs
Talanoa Hufanga
Budda Baker
Special teams/returners
AFC
Jamal Agnew
Justin Hardee
NFC
KaVontae Turpin
Jeremy Reeves
Center
AFC
Ben Jones
Mitch Morse
NFC
Frank Ragnow
Tyler Biadasz