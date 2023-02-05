Pro Bowl Games flag football rosters for AFC, NFC

The traditional Pro Bowl has now become the Pro Bowl Games and, rather than a regular football game with players only going at about half speed, the league will have a flag football game with the all-star players of the AFC and NFC.

That means no offensive or defensive linemen on the field except for a center.

The games are at 3 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on ESPN.

Who all will play in the flag football game?

Quarterback

AFC

Derek Carr

Trevor Lawrence

Tyler Huntley

NFC

Kirk Cousins

Geno Smith

Jared Goff

Running back

AFC

Nick Chubb

Josh Jacobs

Derrick Henry

NFC

Dalvin Cook

Saquon Barkley

Christian McCaffrey

Wide receiver

AFC

Davante Adams

Stefon Diggs

Tyreek Hill

Ja’Marr Chase

NFC

Terry McLaurin

Justin Jefferson

CeeDee Lamb

Amon-Ra St Brown

Tight end

AFC

Mark Andrews

Dawson Knox

NFC

T.J. Hockenson

George Kittle

Fullback

AFC

Patrick Ricard

NFC

Kyle Juszczyk

Linebackers

AFC

Matthew Judon

Matt Milano

Bradley Chubb

C.J. Mosley

Roquan Smith

NFC

Micah Parsons

Danielle Hunter

Za’Darius Smith

Demario Davis

Fred Warner

Cornerbacks

AFC

Pat Surtain II

Sauce Gardner

Xavien Howard

Marlon Humphrey

NFC

Jaire Alexander

Jalen Ramsey

Trevon Diggs

Tariq Woolen

Safety

AFC

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Derwin James

Jordan Poyer

NFC

Quandre Diggs

Talanoa Hufanga

Budda Baker

Special teams/returners

AFC

Jamal Agnew

Justin Hardee

NFC

KaVontae Turpin

Jeremy Reeves

Center

AFC

Ben Jones

Mitch Morse

NFC

Frank Ragnow

Tyler Biadasz

