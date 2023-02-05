Pro Bowl Games flag football rosters for AFC, NFC

Jess Root
·1 min read

The traditional Pro Bowl has now become the Pro Bowl Games and, rather than a regular football game with players only going at about half speed, the league will have a flag football game with the all-star players of the AFC and NFC.

That means no offensive or defensive linemen on the field except for a center.

The games are at 3 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on ESPN.

Who all will play in the flag football game?

Quarterback

AFC

  • Derek Carr

  • Trevor Lawrence

  • Tyler Huntley

NFC

  • Kirk Cousins

  • Geno Smith

  • Jared Goff

Running back

AFC

  • Nick Chubb

  • Josh Jacobs

  • Derrick Henry

NFC

  • Dalvin Cook

  • Saquon Barkley

  • Christian McCaffrey

Wide receiver

AFC

  • Davante Adams

  • Stefon Diggs

  • Tyreek Hill

  • Ja’Marr Chase

NFC

  • Terry McLaurin

  • Justin Jefferson

  • CeeDee Lamb

  • Amon-Ra St Brown

Tight end

AFC

  • Mark Andrews

  • Dawson Knox

NFC

  • T.J. Hockenson

  • George Kittle

Fullback

AFC

  • Patrick Ricard

NFC

  • Kyle Juszczyk

Linebackers

AFC

  • Matthew Judon

  • Matt Milano

  • Bradley Chubb

  • C.J. Mosley

  • Roquan Smith

NFC

  • Micah Parsons

  • Danielle Hunter

  • Za’Darius Smith

  • Demario Davis

  • Fred Warner

Cornerbacks

AFC

  • Pat Surtain II

  • Sauce Gardner

  • Xavien Howard

  • Marlon Humphrey

NFC

  • Jaire Alexander

  • Jalen Ramsey

  • Trevon Diggs

  • Tariq Woolen

Safety

AFC

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick

  • Derwin James

  • Jordan Poyer

NFC

  • Quandre Diggs

  • Talanoa Hufanga

  • Budda Baker

Special teams/returners

AFC

  • Jamal Agnew

  • Justin Hardee

NFC

  • KaVontae Turpin

  • Jeremy Reeves

Center

AFC

  • Ben Jones

  • Mitch Morse

NFC

  • Frank Ragnow

  • Tyler Biadasz

