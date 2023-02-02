Which Pro Bowl events will Titans players take part in?

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games are set to take this week in Las Vegas, and three Tennessee Titans players will be attending.

The three Titans are running back Derrick Henry, long snapper Morgan Cox, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and center Ben Jones. Henry and Cox were initially voted in, while Jones and Simmons were added as replacements.

The Pro Bowl Games will feature a week of skills competitions pitting AFC and NFC players against one another, which will replace the traditional contest after years of concerns over player safety.

The week will culminate with three flag football contests on Sunday, Feb. 5, and the scores from all events throughout the week will be added together to determine which conference is the winner.

Now, here’s a look at which events Titans players will be taking part in, and when those events are set to take place. We’ll also include a description for each, which comes from NFL.com.

Thursday, Feb. 2: Lightning Round

Titans taking part: RB Derrick Henry, DL Jeffery Simmons, C Ben Jones

The lightning round will feature players competing in a three-part elimination challenge. The first event is splash catch, with duos from each conference doing a water balloon toss. Thereafter will be the high-stakes portion in which players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. In the last part of the challenge — thrill of the spill — the remaining players from each conference will take aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging over the head of an opposing coach. The first team to dump a bucket on a coach wins.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Move the Chains

Titans taking part: DL Jeffery Simmons, C Ben Jones

Move the chains will have two teams from each conference compete in a best-of-three weighted 10-yard wall pull.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Kick Tac Toe

Titans taking part: LS Morgan Cox

Each team’s kicker, punter and long snapper will compete in a tic-tac-toe competition in the kick tac toe event.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Flag Football

Titans taking part: RB Derrick Henry, C Ben Jones

The flag football finale on Sunday will feature three games with the AFC and NFC rosters’ skill position players along with centers, who snap and kneel as is customary in seven-on-seven competition.

