The Pro Bowl will continue, as long as it’s profitable

Once upon a time, the Commissioner huffed and puffed about the lack of quality of the Pro Bowl. He threatened to blow the whole all-star house down if the game didn’t improve.

We’ve addressed it before. Six years ago, if not longer. It continues to be a simple proposition. The game stinks. But people watch it. And it makes money.

As long as it makes money from people watching it, it will continue.

The Commissioner won’t continue to complain about it, because the Commissioner realizes that it’s impossible to reconcile promoting player safety and expecting the best players in the game to beat the crap out of each other in a meaningless punctuation mark (sort of) to a season. It’s irreconcilable. Why would or should anyone want to play in this game, if it’s treated like a normal game?

The only way to get the players to play in the game is to allow it to not be a normal game. To let it be glorified two-hand touch in pads. To not complain about the fact that there’s no hitting or tackling or usual exertion of football effort.

It otherwise makes no sense for the players to play in the Pro Bowl. It continues to make sense to stage the non-game game, because even though it’s not a real football game, it’s football players in football uniforms on your TV screens. The NFL is sufficiently popular that this alone will send the cash register into overdrive.

As long as it does, the Pro Bowl will continue.

