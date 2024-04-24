Pro Bowl CB Patrick Surtain has fifth-year option picked up by Denver Broncos

The move comes as a surprise to nobody, but the Denver Broncos have officially picked up former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain’s fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Surtain has been arguably the best corner in the NFL over the past season or two with back-to-back Pro Bowl selections as well as a First-Team All-Pro nomination in 2022. Denver’s 2024 campaign will be Surtain’s fourth year in the NFL, so the fifth-year extension will technically be for the 2025 season.

The Broncos and Surtain will agree to a long-term deal later on down the road, but as of right now, Denver will happily keep him in town on a rookie deal. Once the two sides start talking about a new deal, Denver is going to need to be ready to open their wallets because he will likely reset the market.

When you are a lockdown corner it is hard to really quantify your value because teams generally avoid throwing in your direction, and last season Surtain only had 69 total tackles and one pick because teams were so afraid of his side of the field.

Great corners are a very rare commodity in the NFL and the Broncos are fortunate to have one of the few. The wildest part is that Surtain just turned 24 years old two weeks ago and is still yet to hit his prime.

