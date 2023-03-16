Darius Slay confirms that he’s staying with the Eagles

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Darius Slay is returning to the Eagles, ending a long day of uncertainty and talk of Philadelphia releasing the Pro Bowl cornerback.

The popular veteran is staying with Philadelphia and according to Jeff McLane, his new or restructured deal won’t include any new money, and it will free up even more salary cap.

According to Over The Cap, Slay has void years in 2024, 2025, and 2026, allowing the Eagles to restructure the cornerback in 2023 while guaranteeing his money for 2024.

