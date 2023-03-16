Darius Slay confirms that he’s staying with the Eagles

Darius Slay is returning to the Eagles, ending a long day of uncertainty and talk of Philadelphia releasing the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Back like I never left!!! Run it back 🦅 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 16, 2023

The popular veteran is staying with Philadelphia and according to Jeff McLane, his new or restructured deal won’t include any new money, and it will free up even more salary cap.

Darius Slay’s reworked deal isn’t expected to include new money and should help clear salary cap space for the #Eagles this season, a source said. https://t.co/aDtyR2EK6m — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 16, 2023

According to Over The Cap, Slay has void years in 2024, 2025, and 2026, allowing the Eagles to restructure the cornerback in 2023 while guaranteeing his money for 2024.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Darius Slay expected to remain with Eagles after initial contract squabble Report: Eagles working to keep Darius Slay amid contract squabble Miles Sanders to sign a 4-year, $25 million deal with the Panthers Panthers agree to a deal with Eagles' free agent running back Miles Sanders Fletcher Cox turned down more money from Jets to stay with the Eagles

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire