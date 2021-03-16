Pro Bowl C Rodney Hudson would be a dream signing for the Rams

In the NFL, there are surprising releases, and then there are downright stunners. The Raiders’ decision to cut three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson absolutely falls under the latter category.

By releasing Hudson, the Raiders take on $15.6 million in dead money, which is actually $2 million more than his cap hit ($13.6 million) was going to be for the 2021 season. They could designate him a post-June 1 cut to save some money this year, but either way, this is one of the most shocking moves of the offseason.

It’s also a move that could greatly benefit the Rams, who just happen to be in the market for a starting center. Austin Blythe is a pending free agent and while he’s a solid player, he’s not close to the player that Hudson is.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hudson has allowed just three sacks on 3,445 pass-blocking snaps since 2015. For comparison, Blythe allowed four sacks in 2020 alone. Hudson’s pass-blocking grade of 93.6 is the highest of any center since 2015, too.

Hudson, 31, is on the older side for an offensive lineman, but his age shouldn’t deter the Rams from signing him. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and has missed a total of four games since 2013. Hudson is arguably the best center in football and someone who can change the outlook of an offensive line in a hurry.

The Rams already have a handful of quality starters at guard and tackle, but center was the weak link for them in 2020. Hudson would be an upgrade over Blythe, even if he would cost significantly more.

On his last contract, Hudson was making $11.25 million per year; it was a three-year, $33.75 million deal with the Raiders. He was the second-highest paid center in football, and there’s little reason to believe his next team won’t give him at least $9 million per year.

The Rams should be among those calling the veteran’s agent in an attempt to lure him to Los Angeles. It would give him a shot to win a Super Bowl, as well as the chance to play on an offense that features Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

The Rams are limited with how much money they can spend, but after restructuring contracts and creating a boatload of cap space, Hudson is a player worth going after.

And as always with players who are released, he won’t count toward the compensatory pick formula.

