Pro Blue: Wolverines have 3rd most players taken ever in NFL Draft with 13

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The national champion Wolverines came close to setting the all-time record for players drafted - but made an impressive run nontheless.

Michigan finished with 13 players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, good for third place all-time. Georgia still holds the record with 15 players selected in 2022. The second-highest mark was set by Ohio State (2004) and LSU (2020) with 14 players selected.

Former coach Jim Harbaugh's Chargers drafted two Wolverines - with linebacker Junior Colson in Round 3 and receiver Cornelius Johnson in Round 7. Harbaugh didn't stop there, with offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart signing as an undrafted free agent.

"It got emotional for me, the little hairs on the arm were standing up," Harbaugh said at his post-draft press conference. "I'm a Charger, but those are my guys. It's neat. I love seeing some of the records broken with the amount of guys that were at the combine.

"The three players in a row. I don't know if that's ever been done in the draft, to have seven players picked in the first three rounds. That's a first for Michigan. Just so many cool things. I'm telling you, it got emotional in a good way for me."

The Lions signed U-M kicker James Turner, who went undrafted, after he posted the school's second-most points in a season (119) for the position.

The Wolverines already had a strong showing with nine players selected through six rounds, but a flurry of activity took place in Round 7. Six more players were signed as undrafted free agents.

Here's a list of who went where:

Round 1

QB JJ McCarthy, pick 10 by the Minnesota Vikings

Round 2

DL Kris Jenkins, pick 17 by the Cincinnati Bengals

DB Mike Sainristil, pick 18 by the Washington Commanders

Round 3

LB Junior Colson, pick 5 by the Los Angeles Chargers

RB Blake Corum, pick 19 by the Los Angeles Rams

WR Roman Wilson, pick 20 by the Pittsburgh Steelers

OL Zak Zinter, pick 21 by the Cleveland Browns

Round 4

TE A.J. Barner, pick 21 by the Seattle Seahawks

Round 5

OL Trevor Keegan, pick 37 by the Philadelphia Eagles

Round 7

LB Michael Barrett, pick 20 by the Carolina Panthers

OL LaDarius Henderson, pick 29 by the Houston Texans

DE Jaylen Harrell, pick 32 by the Tennessee Titans

WR Cornelius Johnson, pick 33 by the Los Angeles Chargers

Undrafted signed free agents

OL Karsen Barnhart, by the Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braiden McGregor, by the New York Jets

DB Josh Wallace, by the Los Angeles Rams

OL Drake Nugent, by the San Francisco 49ers

OL Trente Jones, by the Green Bay Packers

K James Turner, by the Detroit Lions

Jim Harbaugh on watching so many Michigan players selected in the NFL Draft: “It got emotional for me.” pic.twitter.com/oPKkRu61Tq — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 27, 2024



