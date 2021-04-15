Prized Michigan football signee Xavier Worthy asks out of national letter of intent

One of Michigan football's top recruits will be headed elsewhere.

Four-star receiver Xavier Worthy announced Thursday afternoon that he has asked for a release from the letter of intent he signed with the Wolverines in December.

"Since graduating (high school), I looked forward to starting my college football career at the University of Michigan," Worthy wrote in a tweet. "However, due to circumstances beyond my control, things did not go as planned — and I have submitted a NLI release request.

"To the Michigan coaching staff, I have nothing but the utmost respect and appreciation for the opportunity offered to me. And to the Michigan fans I'll always be grateful for all the love and support you've shown me. At this time I'm reopening my recruitment, in search of a new home to begin my college football career."

It is a significant blow to Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.

Worthy was ranked No. 61 overall and the No. 8 receiver, and was considered one of the fastest and most dynamic players in the nation. He was the third highest-ranked prospect in the Wolverines' 2021 class.

After committing last summer, he signed with Michigan during the December signing period, with the Wolverines holding off a late push from Alabama (which Worthy and his mother unofficially visited during the season).

After graduating early from Central East High School, Worthy planned to enroll early and participate in spring practices. But that never happened. Meanwhile, his close friend Giles Jackson — also from California — recently entered the transfer portal. And now, Worthy is looking for a new team, too.

Since the end of the 2020 season, the Michigan coaching staff has seen several changes, including a new wide receivers coach in former U-M WR Ron Bellamy. On Wednesday, a source confirmed that Michigan director of recruiting Matt Dudek resigned.

