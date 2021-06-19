Prized linebacker recruit, former USC commit, picks Notre Dame

Notre Dame received a huge commitment on Saturday as one of the top linebackers in the 2022 recruiting class and a former USC commitment made a verbal commitment to Brian Kelly, Marcus Freeman, and the Fighting Irish.

Niuafe “Junior” Tuihalamaka, a 6-3, 230 pound inside linebacker from Bishop Alemany in Mission Hills, California, announced his decision to commit to the Irish on Saturday as they beat out Texas.

Tuihalamaka is considered one of the best linebackers in the 2022 recruiting class as Notre Dame has put together a haul at the position in this cycle as he joins Joshua Burnham, another four-star linebacker, in the class.

Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class now sits at 15 pledges with perhaps the two biggest talents in it both playing linebacker.

