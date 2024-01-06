Prized ASU running back recruit takes home top offensive honor from All-American Bowl

Incoming Arizona State Sun Devil Football true freshman Jason Brown was named the All-American Bowl's Offensive Player of the Year on Friday.

Brown is a running back out of O'Dea High School in Seattle, Washington. He signed with ASU last month, and was their highest-rated recruit in this 2024 class, per 247Sports.

A four-star prospect by those ratings, he is also listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports' Composite rating. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings; he comes in as the No. 4 overall 2024 recruit in the state of Washington, the No. 16 2024 running back recruit in the entire country and the No. 190 overall 2024 recruit in all of football.

Brown chose Arizona State over the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

The All-American Bowl is at 11 a.m. Saturday, and will be shown on NBC. It will be played in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Brown represents O'Dea after running for 1,897 yards this season and scoring 34 rushing touchdowns on the year.

Brown is the type of talent who can compete for playing time right away, and potentially form a scary running back duo with returning Sun Devil rusher Cameron Skattebo, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry this past season, and achieved 1,069 yards from scrimmage while scoring 10 total touchdowns on the year.

ASU also will have USC transfer RB/WR Raleek Brown competing for touches. He was ranked as both the No. 3 overall running back recruit in the 2022 recruiting class (per 247Sports' standard rankings) as well as 247Sports' No. 3 running back in this year's transfer portal class. Both of those rankings have him listed as a four-star prospect.

Skattebo was not rated by 247Sports when he came out of high school at Rio Linda, yet still found success this past season in ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham's offense. Now, Dillingham can work with both him and a top talent in the high school ranks who received high praise from the All-American Bowl. Jason Brown's selection to the game was significant, but being named their Offensive Player of the Year adds another line to Brown's stacked resume in the prep ranks.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Prized ASU RB recruit earns top offensive honor from All-American Bowl