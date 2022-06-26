Prize money payouts for all the golfers at the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Beth Ann Nichols
·3 min read
Prize money at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has jumped a whooping 300 percent since 2014.

That means this year’s winner, In Gee Chun, is taking home $1,350,000 for claiming the third major on the LPGA’s 2022 schedule.

By comparison, Minjee Lee earned $1,800,000, the largest paycheck in women’s golf history, for her win earlier this month at the U.S. Women’s Open. Jennifer Kupcho took home $750,000 after she collected her first LPGA title at the Chevron Championship.

Lee’s 1-2 finish at the last two majors has earned her $2,518,827 in those two events alone.

The 2022 KPMG was staged at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, marking the first time a professional women’s event has been held at the historic Blue Course.

KPMG: Leaderboard | Photos

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

In Gee Chun

-5

$1,350,000

T2

Minjee Lee

-4

$718,827

T2

Lexi Thompson

-4

$718,827

4

Atthaya Thitikul

-3

$467,580

T5

Sei Young Kim

-1

$274,166

T5

Hannah Green

-1

$274,166

T5

Hyo Joo Kim

-1

$274,166

T5

Nasa Hataoka

-1

$274,166

T5

Hye Jin Choi

-1

$274,166

T10

Jessica Korda

E

$156,315

T10

Eun-Hee Ji

E

$156,315

T10

Lilia Vu

E

$156,315

T10

Stephanie Meadow

E

$156,315

T10

Stephanie Kyriacou

E

$156,315

T10

Jennifer Chang

E

$156,315

T16

Brooke Henderson

1

$114,045

T16

Anna Nordqvist

1

$114,045

T16

Jennifer Kupcho

1

$114,045

T16

Chella Choi

1

$114,045

T16

Lauren Coughlin

1

$114,045

T21

Georgia Hall

2

$95,799

T21

In-Kyung Kim

2

$95,799

T21

Ashleigh Buhai

2

$95,799

T21

Pei-Yun Chien

2

$95,799

T25

Inbee Park

3

$80,744

T25

Madelene Sagstrom

3

$80,744

T25

Jenny Shin

3

$80,744

T25

Angel Yin

3

$80,744

T25

Jeong Eun Lee

3

$80,744

T30

Nelly Korda

4

$59,987

T30

Jin Young Ko

4

$59,987

T30

Yuka Saso

4

$59,987

T30

Melissa Reid

4

$59,987

T30

Pajaree Anannarukarn

4

$59,987

T30

Mao Saigo

4

$59,987

T30

Alison Lee

4

$59,987

T30

Allisen Corpuz

4

$59,987

T30

Paula Reto

4

$59,987

T30

Caroline Inglis

4

$59,987

T40

Gaby Lopez

5

$42,957

T40

Wei Ling Hsu

5

$42,957

T40

Matilda Castren

5

$42,957

T40

Kelly Tan

5

$42,957

T40

Aditi Ashok

5

$42,957

T40

Sarah Kemp

5

$42,957

T46

Lydia Ko

6

$36,037

T46

Xiyu Lin

6

$36,037

T46

Cheyenne Knight

6

$36,037

49

So Yeon Ryu

7

$33,299

T50

Mi Rim Lee

8

$30,563

T50

A Lim Kim

8

$30,563

T50

Stacy Lewis

8

$30,563

T50

Emily Kristine Pedersen

8

$30,563

T54

Ariya Jutanugarn

9

$26,002

T54

Moriya Jutanugarn

9

$26,002

T54

Ryann O’Toole

9

$26,002

T54

Leona Maguire

9

$26,002

T54

Pornanong Phatlum

9

$26,002

T54

Elizabeth Szokol

9

$26,002

T60

Brittany Altomare

10

$22,583

T60

Muni He

10

$22,583

T62

Sung Hyun Park

11

$21,667

T62

Brianna Do

11

$21,667

64

Na Rin An

12

$20,987

T65

Sophia Schubert

13

$20,072

T65

Bianca Pagdanganan

13

$20,072

T65

Robynn Ree

13

$20,072

T68

Gerina Mendoza Piller

15

$18,929

T68

Jennifer Song

15

$18,929

70

Cydney Clanton

18

$18,250

71

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

20

$18,023

“Through the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, we are accelerating the advancement, development and empowerment of women both on and off the golf course,” Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO, previously said in a statement.

“The significantly increased purse size – along with top courses in major markets, network TV coverage, and advanced data and analytics capabilities provided via KPMG Performance Insights – are tangible examples of our commitment to elevate the world-class athletes on the LPGA Tour.”

