Prize money payouts for all the golfers at the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jennifer KupchoAmerican professional golfer
Prize money at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has jumped a whooping 300 percent since 2014.
That means this year’s winner, In Gee Chun, is taking home $1,350,000 for claiming the third major on the LPGA’s 2022 schedule.
By comparison, Minjee Lee earned $1,800,000, the largest paycheck in women’s golf history, for her win earlier this month at the U.S. Women’s Open. Jennifer Kupcho took home $750,000 after she collected her first LPGA title at the Chevron Championship.
Lee’s 1-2 finish at the last two majors has earned her $2,518,827 in those two events alone.
The 2022 KPMG was staged at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, marking the first time a professional women’s event has been held at the historic Blue Course.
KPMG: Leaderboard | Photos
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
-5
$1,350,000
T2
-4
$718,827
T2
-4
$718,827
4
-3
$467,580
T5
-1
$274,166
T5
-1
$274,166
T5
-1
$274,166
T5
-1
$274,166
T5
-1
$274,166
T10
E
$156,315
T10
E
$156,315
T10
E
$156,315
T10
E
$156,315
T10
E
$156,315
T10
E
$156,315
T16
1
$114,045
T16
1
$114,045
T16
1
$114,045
T16
1
$114,045
T16
1
$114,045
T21
2
$95,799
T21
2
$95,799
T21
2
$95,799
T21
2
$95,799
T25
3
$80,744
T25
3
$80,744
T25
3
$80,744
T25
3
$80,744
T25
3
$80,744
T30
4
$59,987
T30
4
$59,987
T30
4
$59,987
T30
4
$59,987
T30
4
$59,987
T30
4
$59,987
T30
4
$59,987
T30
4
$59,987
T30
4
$59,987
T30
4
$59,987
T40
5
$42,957
T40
5
$42,957
T40
5
$42,957
T40
5
$42,957
T40
5
$42,957
T40
5
$42,957
T46
6
$36,037
T46
6
$36,037
T46
6
$36,037
49
7
$33,299
T50
8
$30,563
T50
8
$30,563
T50
8
$30,563
T50
8
$30,563
T54
9
$26,002
T54
9
$26,002
T54
9
$26,002
T54
9
$26,002
T54
9
$26,002
T54
9
$26,002
T60
10
$22,583
T60
10
$22,583
T62
11
$21,667
T62
11
$21,667
64
12
$20,987
T65
13
$20,072
T65
13
$20,072
T65
13
$20,072
T68
15
$18,929
T68
15
$18,929
70
18
$18,250
71
20
$18,023
“Through the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, we are accelerating the advancement, development and empowerment of women both on and off the golf course,” Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO, previously said in a statement.
“The significantly increased purse size – along with top courses in major markets, network TV coverage, and advanced data and analytics capabilities provided via KPMG Performance Insights – are tangible examples of our commitment to elevate the world-class athletes on the LPGA Tour.”