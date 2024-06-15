Prize money doubled for women's German Cup but still way behind men

The German Cup trophy is placed on a pedestal before the start of the match. Female footballers have seen their prize money for the German Cup doubled for next season, the German Football Federation (DFB) said in a statement on 15 June. David Inderlied/dpa

Female footballers have seen their prize money for the German Cup doubled for next season, the German Football Federation (DFB) said in a statement on Saturday.

The DFB will be paying out a total of just over €1.7 million ($1.8 million), with the Cup winners receiving €150,000 and the runners-up €100,000. A payment of €5,000 will be made to all first-round clubs.

Compared to the men's competition, however, the sums are still much lower. From the first round to the semi-finals, €67 million will be paid out in German Cup prize money to the men's clubs, with each first-round participant automatically receiving €209,453.

The men's Cup winners will receive an additional €4.32 million from a separate pot, while the runners-up will receive €2.88 million.

The increased prize money in the women's competition is due to "centralized marketing of the quarter-finals and semi-finals for the first time as well as a fundamental increase in sponsor interest in the German Women's Cup," according to the press release.