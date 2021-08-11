Prize money disparity raises questions of equality ahead of Women's Scottish Open

Georgia Hall of England plays a shot during the pro-am as a preview for the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links on August 11, 2021 in Leven, Scotland - David Cannon

Georgia Hall didn’t waste the opportunity when she found herself playing the pro-am of this week’s Women’s Scottish Open alongside one of the supporting partners of the event. As Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, explained after their round at the tournament’s new venue Dumbarnie Links: “Georgia discussed if we will ever see equal prize money in women's golf.”

It’s a good question. Five weeks ago, in the men’s Scottish Open (no capital M; it’s only this week that gender needs specifying), the field played for a total prize pot of $8 million while this week’s fund is $1.5 million. The glaring disparity might be exaggerated on Sunday evening, because the men’s event was won by Min Woo Lee and his sister Minjee is among the favourites to win this week. Their parents would surely never get away with a reward scheme so uneven; society has no such scruples.

Which is not to say that this week’s field is raging at the tournament’s finances. On the contrary, the Ladies European Tour members, especially, both appreciate and recognise that it is the third largest prize pool of the season.

And yet the disparity is further revealed in the ability of the men’s event to defeat inflation. When this event first appeared on the LPGA Tour in 2017 the prize fund was as it is this week; in the same period the men have seen a $1 million increase.

“Equality has to be an aspiration,” Bush insisted. “It would make such a massive difference for the women's game. Women’s golf is as important as men’s and why shouldn’t it be?”

Away from the gender politics, Hall is thrilled to be back in her sweet spot. Just as a grass court specialist eyes up Wimbledon fortnight with barely concealed glee, so Hall is thrilled by the prospect of two weeks hitting golf balls by the sea. In stark contrast to her compatriot Charley Hull, whose preference for inland golf has her pretending she can see trees rather than dunes lining the fairways, Hall has always been at home on the bare linksland.

Story continues

“I’m a classical, very natural player and that's what links golf is all about,” she said. “It’s the way golf should be played, on fast-running ground, in windy conditions. Seeing shots, being creative, it’s my comfort zone.”

That said, there’s a paradox at the heart of her fondness for the seaside because she avoids sand. When she won the 2018 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s, a course noted for its collection of 167 brutal sand traps, she found only one of the fairway variety all week. It was a display of clinical ball-striking to compare with the famed round of 18 straight pars which sealed Sir Nick Faldo’s Open success at Muirfield in 1992.

Having recorded career-best results in three of the year’s first four majors, can she now double her Women’s British Open tally next week? “My aim for the year was to improve in all the majors and there’s no reason I can’t compete,” she said. “I’m definitely playing well and I’m in a very happy place.”

There is much about Hall that is reminiscent of Justin Rose. Both flirted with the lead in their respective Opens as amateurs at Royal Birkdale, both hail from Hampshire, both are major winners, and both have also tasted success in America. One difference, however, is the Olympics. Rose was an enthusiastic member of Team GB and won gold in 2016. Hall opted not to travel to Tokyo earlier this month, preferring to focus her attention on these British-based events.

“I stand by that decision,” she said. “I spent three months on the road earlier this season. It was a tough, long stint around Asia and America. I had to sacrifice playing a match play event that would have suited me in order to rest for the American majors in midsummer and it was the same ahead of this month.

“I wanted my energy and confidence to be high for this fortnight. It’s my favourite time of the year, it has my best opportunities for wins, and it finishes with the best tournament of them all, the Women’s Open next week at a great course like Carnoustie. I want to win another major. Finishing in the top 30 isn’t good enough.”

There was much hope in July that the Open would be won by an English golfer on home soil for the first time since 1969. Hall’s win at Lytham, just three summers ago, was not so much overlooked as barely considered in that discussion. She can’t quite repeat that feat this summer because golf has come home, but that suits her fine. “I love Scotland, I feel at home here,” she said. “It’s my perfect staycation.” And it may yet get better.