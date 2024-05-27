Prize money boost for SPFL Trust trophy as cross-border teams drop out

More Highland and Lowland League sides will take the place of English, Welsh and Irish clubs next season after a lucrative revamp of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Teams from outwith the SPFL had been invited to take part in the lower league tournament since 2016, when sides from Northern Ireland and Wales joined the competition.

But next season will see the competition return to a Scottish-only format - with a 100% boost in prize money for the winners - with five Highland League and six Lowland League teams entering the draw.

"We have very much enjoyed the participation of cross-border teams, who have competed in six seasons of this competition,” said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“However, their involvement does further complicate our already congested fixture schedule. Hence the SPFL Trust Trophy will revert to a Scottish-only competition next season.”

The competition, which kicks off at the end of July, will see Buckie Thistle, Brechin City, Fraserburgh, Banks o’Dee, and Formartine United from the Highland League, and Lowland League sides East Kilbride, Bo’ness United, Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath, Berwick Rangers, and East Stirlingshire entering at the first round, along with the Premiership B teams.

League 2 sides will join the winners of those ties in a regionalised second round, before League 1 and Championship teams enter the fray for round three in September.

Around £790,000 in prize money - up 58% on last year - will be shared with clubs, with the winners picking up £100,000.