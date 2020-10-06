Privilege of Play: Will Michael Jordan's involvement actually improve NASCAR's race problems?

The addition of Michael Jordan to NASCAR’s stable of team owners is a huge boost for a series looking to regain the mainstream appeal it had in the mid-2000s. And Jordan’s presence brings something that NASCAR hasn’t had for nearly 50 years.

When Jordan and current Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin field a team for Bubba Wallace in 2021, the NBA icon will be the first Black person to have a majority ownership stake in a Cup Series team since 1973.

“It’s absolutely huge,” Jordan told NBC and Fox. “To me, you’re basically diving into a situation where very few Black people have been present in the NASCAR arena. In essence, you’re going in with the opportunity to expand that and to give a different lens to NASCAR as a whole. For so long, it’s been viewed from a negative aspect with the Confederate flag and all these other things that occurred.”

Previous efforts to make NASCAR more appealing to women and people of color have made some inroads. But NASCAR — and American auto racing as a whole — has still been dominated by white men. Especially as the Confederate flag still lurked at NASCAR tracks.

As of this summer, that flag is no longer allowed. Can its absence coupled with Jordan’s arrival and Wallace’s emerging star be that catalyst for real demographic change?

Wendell Scott’s impact in NASCAR

When Wallace takes the green flag in the 2021 Daytona 500, Jordan will join Brad Daugherty as the only two Black owners of NASCAR Cup Series teams. And Jordan will be the first Black majority owner of a Cup team since Wendell Scott made his final start in 1973.

Scott was NASCAR’s Jackie Robinson, believed to be the first Black driver ever licensed by NASCAR.

The Danville, Virginia, native started racing at local short tracks in the 1950s in front of crowds and even race officials who were openly hostile toward him because of the color of his skin.

After excelling at the local levels, Scott moved to NASCAR’s top level. He made his first start in what’s now the Cup Series in 1961, scoring five top-10s in 23 starts in his own equipment.

The future Hall of Famer became a mainstay over the next decade and even finished sixth in the points standings in 1966. Two years earlier, he became the first and only Black man to win a NASCAR race when he won at Jacksonville Speedway.

But not without controversy.

A scoring error led to Buck Baker being declared the winner. Baker got the trophy and the chance to pose for pictures with the white trophy girl in victory lane. Scott protested the scoring decision.

Two hours after the race was official, Scott was awarded the victory after officials determined the race had run an extra two laps. By that time, the trophy had either gone home with Baker or been taken somewhere else. There were no pictures or chances to pose with the trophy girl to celebrate the win. Scott, who died in 1990, never got that trophy either. His family is still looking for the original.

Unlike after Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier, there was no influx of Black drivers into NASCAR after Scott started racing in the Cup Series. While drivers like Willy T. Ribbs — the first Black person to test a Formula 1 car — and Bill Lester made a handful of starts racing part-time in the Cup Series, Wallace is just the second Black driver to race full-time at NASCAR’s top level.

At the moment, it’s unclear who the third will be.

Bubba Wallace: Exposure to NASCAR is key

As Jordan noted, NASCAR’s southern Confederate-flag waving culture has played a role in its white identity. The prominence of the flag at races and on NASCAR-themed imagery has long made people believe that the series wasn’t welcoming to non-white people.

While NASCAR hasn’t used or endorsed the official use of the Confederate flag in any capacity for years, the flags haven’t been hard to spot at tracks. Will its absence going forward help more Black families give NASCAR and auto racing any consideration?

“I just think we have to get people exposed to it,” Wallace told Yahoo Sports. “A lot of people have messaged me about how they can get started and where can they go. And they need to do some research. They need to figure out where a close racetrack is, local racetrack for them is. It’s all about exposure. That’s how I got my start. I went to go watch a family friend race and the next weekend we went out and bought a go-kart.”

