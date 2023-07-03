Privately, the NFL blamed Super Bowl slipping on players wearing the wrong cleats

There's no dispute that the Super Bowl LVII playing surface was less than subpar. A dispute lingers regarding why players were slipping and sliding on a grass field that neutralized the pass rushes, to the benefit of the Chiefs and to the detriment of the Eagles.

Was it the grass? Was it the watering? Was it something else?

To their credit, the Eagles don't use it as an excuse for losing. Then again, they don't need to. Those who understand how a slippery field impacts football players realize that, given the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams, the situation hurt the Eagles more than it hurt the Chiefs. (Most recently, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said simply that the Chiefs' offensive line was "blessed " by the field conditions.)

The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated when owners ask about it. Per a league source, the league blames the players for not wearing the right shoes. (The Eagles changed their cleats — and it didn't seem to matter.)

Setting aside the fact that there should have been no reason for the teams to anticipate needing different types and sizes of cleats for a game that supposedly will be played under pristine conditions, the manner in which the field was torn up during the game shows that, regardless of whether the teams were able to properly adjust, the field never, ever should have been in that condition.

Not for the most-watched game of the season. Not for any game, if the league truly cares about the health and safety of the players.