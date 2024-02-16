Privateer Bikes release the Gen 2 141 and 161

Privateer Bikes Release Gen 2 161 and 141.

Privateer Bikes has officially released the new Gen 2 versions of its 161 and 141 bikes. End of last year Privateer Bikes treated us to a sneak peek of the frameset although details were a bit thin on the ground. With the Gen 2 now officially released, full details for Privateer Bikes' best enduro mountain bike are now available.

Privateer Bikes says that the new 6061 T6 alloy 161 enduro bike and 141 trail bike have been designed from the ground up. A newly developed A-L-P (Aligned Linear Progression) suspension platform, rear center and mixed wheel flip chips, reworked geometry, and oversized bearings are all said to give the Gen 2 bike increased confidence, predictability, and durability.

Privateer sought to build on the already pretty sorted geometry of the original bikes by making a few tweaks to give the Gen 2 a more balanced tried and true feel. The new bikes have size-specific chainstays which feature a flip chip to give 10 mm of rear center adjustment. The bikes will also feature a flip chip that maintains geometry numbers when switching between mullet (MX) or 29er front and rear setups

Larger sizes have also been reworked to have longer rear centers (460mm in the largest bike in the longest position) and wheelbase lengths for improved stability, plus taller head tube lengths.

The Gen 2 161 sports an 80-degree effective (77-degree actual) seat tube angle, and the Gen 2 141 gets a 78.5-degree effective (76.5-degree actual) seat tube angle, both of which have a straight seat tube for long dropper insertion.

The 161's head angle sits at 42 degrees and the bottom bracket drop is 30mm (29in wheels front and rear). Across the four sizes, the reach numbers range from 450mm to 515mm.

The trail-orientated 141 is a little steeper, but still very capable, with a 64.5-degree head angle. Reach numbers are also a little shorter, spanning between 445mm and 510mm across four sizes.

Although there are a bunch of brands experimenting with more complex suspension systems, Privateer opted to stick to its tried and tested Horst link platform, instead playing with the anti-rise and anti-squat numbers to produce a more consistent and predictable suspension feel.

The A-L-P Suspension (Aligned Linear Progression) platform is said to improve initial sensitivity by increasing the leverage ratio for better grip, whilst balancing anti-rise and anti-squat for improved braking and pedaling performance.

Privateer Bikes has said that it aimed for what it's calling a linearly progressive leverage rate, designed to give a predictable travel cycle before ramping up for bottom-out support.

Both frames use a custom-tuned Fox air shock, a Float X for the 141 and a Float X2 on the 161.

The Gen 2 frames are loaded with practical features too. Enduro Max main bearings are used throughout. These are treated to secondary seals as well to keep service intervals to a minimum while single-sided hardware will simplify any bearing replacement when the time comes.

External cable routing will also keep wrenching as uncomplicated as possible, with plenty of clamps to keep the cables rattle-free. The frames get replaceable ISCG guides and will have chainstay, seat stay, and downtube protection.

All frame sizes can fit a 600ml water bottle, plus there is a dedicated tool mount under the downtube.

One feature that is unusually missing from the Gen 2 is a UDH hanger. SRAM's universal derailleur hanger is a common feature across most bikes and not only simplifies spare parts but is also required if you want to run SRAM's T-Type drivetrains.

The 161 and 141 framesets are claimed to weigh 4.83kg (without shock, axle, etc) in a P2 size.

Pricing and availability

Framesets are priced at $2,479 / £1,979 / €2,179 for the 161 and $2,389 / £1,889 / €2,089 for the 141. The 161 full build is equipped with Fox suspension, Shimano XT/SLX 1 x 12 (GX Eagle for EU customers), Hayes brakes, and Hunt wheels and will cost $5,479 / £4,379 / €4,879. The 141 has a similar spec and is priced at $5,389 / £4,289 / €4,789.

As a little incentive to get the pre-order ball rolling, Privateer is offering a free rear wheel and tire with all Gen 2 141 or Gen 2 161 pre-ordered before 30th April 2024. Allowing early customers to enjoy the benefits of full 29in or mixed-wheel options right out of the box. Customers ordering a P1-size bike will receive an optional 29-inch rear wheel and tire. Customers ordering P2-P4 will receive an optional 27.5-inch wheel and tire.

Privateer Bikes says that initial quantities of the Gen 2 frames will be limited for the 2024 season. Pre-sales for Gen 2 bikes and framesets begin today 16th February. Frames will be in stock from May week 1, and bikes in stock from May week 5.

The Gen 2 bikes will be shipped directly from our UK, US, and newly opened EU offices to serve customers globally with sales and aftermarket support.

For more information, head over to Privateerbikes.com.

Privateer Bikes 161 specs

Frame: 6061 T6 alloy

Fork: Fox 38 Performance Elite, 170mm

Shock: Fox Float X2 Performance Elit, 161mm

Drivetrain: Shimano XT/SLX, 12sp

Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4, 220mm front and 203mm rear

Handlebar: RaceFace Turbine. 800x20

Stem: RaceFace Aeffect R. 40mm

Seatpost: OneUp 1.6mm P1 = 150mm, P2-P4 = 180mm

Wheels: HUNT Enduro Wide V2 wheelset

Tires: Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip DD front, DHR II MaxxGrip DH rear

Price: $5,479 / £4,379 / €4,879

Privateer Bikes 141 specs

