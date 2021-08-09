New private online high school to be offered in New Mexico

Aug. 9—Two Texas educators are hoping to start a private online high school for New Mexico teens that combines Bible study with self-paced learning of core education standards.

Joseph Gallegos, a New Mexico native who designed the curriculum for Midland, Texas-based New Mexico Trinity Prep, said the "Christian-based" school meets the Common Core standards used by New Mexico's public schools.

Students also will participate in Bible studies.

"Our approach is that we think that students should be able to learn on their own time, whatever time that is, and that we focus the curriculum on what they can learn via audio, patient oral reading, writing, all the different modalities," Gallegos said in a recent interview.

He and co-founder Lisa Chappell have pioneered similar online schools in Texas.

"I have always wanted to do something back for my state and people in my state," Gallegos said when asked why the pair had chosen to open a school for New Mexico kids.

Early last week, three students had begun the enrollment process at New Mexico Trinity Prep, which plans to kick off its 2021-22 school year Sept. 1.

The first 100 students to enroll will receive a 50 percent discount on tuition, which costs $199 a month. Students also pay a one-time fee of $299. At this time, the school, which is operated by a for-profit company, does not offer financial aid, Gallegos said.

Gallegos, who has served as a superintendent of a school district in Texas, grew up in Fort Sumner and got his master's degree at Eastern New Mexico University. In the mid-2000s, he founded Orion Online Learning Inc., which operates an online elementary, middle and high school in Texas. Orion also operates New Mexico Trinity Prep.

He said he has known Chappell — a former journalist who launched the online K-12 Texas Success Academy — for more than a decade.

Texas Success Academy, which opened in 2011, and Orion both herald Christian beliefs and boast graduation rates over 90 percent.

Gallegos and Chappell considered opening a public charter school in New Mexico but wanted to open sooner than the charter approval process would allow, Gallegos said. In the future, they would consider moving forward with a charter application for a non-Christian school in a high-need area, he added.

Except for its use of the Rosetta Stone program in language classes, Trinity Prep offers a curriculum with original content, Gallegos said. Rather than the standardized tests used in New Mexico public schools, the founders plan to administer the Stanford 10 assessment at the end of the year for students in each grade level.

According to the school's website, data from the tests will inform accreditors about Trinity Prep's progress and help guide the curriculum design.

The school is seeking accreditation through the Association of Christian Teachers and Schools, one of the state's approved accreditation organizations for private schools.

While Trinity Prep students will advance through the curriculum at their own speed, they also will meet weekly online with teachers to track their progress.

Along with high school students, Trinity Prep aims to recruit adults who have yet to earn their high school diplomas.

The school also is hoping to partner with Albuquerque Public Schools and other New Mexico school districts and educational institutions to help prevent high schoolers from dropping out.

"One of the benefits of digital school, I guess, is to partner with school systems to help reduce their dropout rate, where the students can come to us and we can help them," Gallegos said.