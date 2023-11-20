Pritchard had a confused response to Drake's ‘crypto scammer' burn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Suffice it to say that Payton Pritchard didn't expect to be called out by a famous rapper Friday night.

Appearing on TSN's broadcast of the Raptors' game against the Boston Celtics, rapper and Toronto native Drake hit Pritchard with an out-of-the-blue insult.

"I haven't been here in a while. I don't know where we're at. The court is a completely different color. Payton Pritchard's out there looking like a crypto scammer," Drake said Friday.

The Celtics guard admitted Sunday he was slightly puzzled by Drake's comparison.

"What does a crypto scammer look like?” Pritchard told The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. “I don’t even know. I would say it looks like an average-looking white person, so I would say I’m like a normal-looking white dude, normal height, like I look like everybody else. So, considering in the NBA world, I think that’s maybe what he meant, so I don’t know."

Even if he didn't totally get the joke, Pritchard did his best to take it in stride, posting several photos of himself on Instagram on Saturday with the simple caption "Crypto scammer."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzznN4kOL_O

The Celtics guard also reshared a post from the team's social media account telling Drake that Pritchard is "coming for that crypto."

"He’s just trying to make a joke," Pritchard added. “It’s funny. I’m not going to take it personal. It’s nothing that serious."

The 6-foot-1 guard may not fit the traditional physical mold of an NBA player, but he's solidified his place in the league, agreeing to a four-year, $30 million contract extension this past offseason.

So, don't expect Pritchard to be running any crypto scams anytime soon -- although we wouldn't be surprised if he lands in a Drake song at some point.

The Celtics are back in action Monday night against the Hornets in Charlotte, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.