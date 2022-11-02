Priority Sunshine State cornerback names Clemson as finalist

Clemson is still in the mix for one of the nation’s top defensive recruits in the class of 2023.

Four-star cornerback Damari Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his four finalists of Alabama, Clemson, Florida State and Miami.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Florida native is the No. 25 cornerback prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Brown last visited Clemson on June 3 after head coach Dabo Swinney offered him on Jan. 12.

Recruited by defensive backs coach Mike Reed, Brown could join a Clemson recruiting class that most outlets rank as a top 10 class in the nation.

“I love the environment at Clemson,” he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “Coach Reed, the DB coach, is a guy that has done it before by putting guys in the NFL. Clemson would be a good spot for me to go play and be a top corner.”

So far, Clemson has already landed five defensive back prospects in its 2023 class: Avieon Terrell, Brandon Strozier, Robert Billings, Misun Kelley and Shelton Lewis.

While Brown remains high on the Tigers, On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives Miami a 90.1 percent chance and Clemson a 4.4 percent chance to land him.

