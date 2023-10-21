Priority in-state linebacker Eric Winters projected to Auburn

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is off to a great start after landing four-star athlete Kendarius Reddick and they could be adding another top target soon.

Listed as a safety, Auburn is recruiting four-star prospect Eric Winters to play linebacker and On3’s Cole Pinkston believes the Tigers are the favorite for the the Enterprise, Alabama product. In fact, he’s so confident that he logged a prediction for Auburn to land him on Friday.

His prediction gives Auburn a 93.4% chance to get Winters according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. Auburn extended Winters an offer on Feb. 16 and he has taken multiple visits to the Plains since. He has visited Auburn a total of five times, three more than he has visited any other campus.

Winters is the No. 106 overall player and No. 9 safety in the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 9 player from Alabama in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

In addition to Reddick, Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is full of impressive defensive prospects including edge-rusher Jakelb Faulk and defensive linemen Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire