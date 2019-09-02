Priority ranking for the 50 newest Korn Ferry Tour graduates

The biggest winner Monday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship was Scottie Scheffler.

The former top-ranked junior and college All-American at Texas earned fully-exempt status on the PGA Tour for the 2019-20 season. Scheffler finished No. 1 in combined points between the regular season and three-event Finals, and he also edged another former top-ranked junior and college All-American, South Carolina product Matt NeSmith, as the leading point-getter in the Finals.

As a result, Scheffler will be the only grad next season who is exempt from any reshuffles and will receive an invite into the 2020 Players Championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The rest of the 50 Korn Ferry Tour graduates will play out of Category 26 and be subject to reshuffles, though they all figure to receive more starts than usual this fall thanks to a revamped Tour schedule that now features 10 non-WGC fall tournaments, including eight in or in close proximity to the U.S.

Here is a look at the initial priority ranking of Korn Ferry Tour graduates:

1. Scottie Scheffler (fully exempt)

2. Matthew NeSmith

3. Xinjun Zhang

4. Tom Lewis

5. Robby Shelton

6. Brandon Hagy

7. Harry Higgs

8. Kramer Hickok

9. Lanto Griffin

10. Fabian Gomez

11. Mark Hubbard

12. Viktor Hovland

13. Ryan Brehm

14. Brendon Todd

15. Kristoffer Ventura

16. Beau Hossler

17. Henrik Norlander

18. Ben Taylor

19. Zac Blair

20. Anirban Lahiri

21. Bo Hoag

22. Grayson Murray

23. Nelson Ledesma

24. Tyler Duncan

25. Rhein Gibson

26. David Hearn

27. Chase Seiffert

28. Bronson Burgoon

29. Mark Anderson

30. Chris Baker

31. Scott Harrington

32. Robert Streb

33. Michael Gligic

34. Tom Hoge

35. Sebastian Cappelen

36. Cameron Percy

37. Vincent Whaley

38. Hank Lebioda

39. Rafael Campos

40. Rob Oppenheim

41. Vince Covello

42. Cameron Davis

43. Michael Gellerman

44. Joseph Bramlett

Story continues

45. Maverick McNealy

46. Doug Ghim

47. Tyler McCumber

48. D.J. Trahan

49. Tim Wilkinson

50. Richy Werenski