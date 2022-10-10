Priority QB target to visit Florida for LSU game

The Florida Gators last played host to 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway when they took on the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2. He enjoyed himself on that visit and should be back in the Swamp on Saturday, Oct. 15, for Florida’s matchup with LSU, according to a report from 247Sports.

Lagway included the Gators in his top 10 back in September and appears to favor the university, although he’s not saying which programs are at the top of his list yet. Still, Florida appears to be in a good spot, and Lagway enjoyed the trip to Gainesville a lot.

“It’s real high,” he said of his interest in UF. “As a kid growing up, (Florida) was always my dream school. It was a dream come true to come to a game. It was awesome and amazing.”

This will be Lagway’s fourth trip to Florida, but Texas A&M leads the way with 10 visits from the in-state quarterback. It’ll take a consistent effort to get Lagway out of Texas, but he’s a player the Florida staff thinks is worth it. There’s a bit of Anthony Richardson in Lagway’s game and the staff isn’t afraid to make that comparison.

Lagway might be the top guy on Florida’s list at quarterback in the class of 2024, with Davi Belfort also in the mix. If this trip goes well, there’s a good chance Florida earns one of Lagway’s five official visits in the spring. He’s currently ranked No. 30 overall on the 247Sports composite and No. 5 among quarterbacks in the class.

