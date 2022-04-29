Priority four-star linebacker puts Clemson in his top four

A top linebacker target for Clemson, Tony Rojas, announced on Instagram today that Clemson is in his final four school choices.The 2023 four-star recruit out of Fairfax, Virginia, is ranked 247Sports composite No.15 linebacker in the class and No.220 overall prospect while being their third highest-rated prospect out of the state. The four schools he will be choosing between are Clemson, Georgia, Penn State and Miami.

Solidifying more depth and potential at linebacker is something Clemson will always welcome as we’ve seen productivity in the group vary year by year.

The young linebacker picked a strong pool of candidates with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hoping to come out on top.

