Priority four-star defensive lineman puts Clemson in top four, sets commitment date

Clemson could soon add a fifth defensive lineman to its 2023 recruiting class.

Announcing he will make his decision on July 5, four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk has narrowed his potential team list down to Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Florida State.

247Sports Composite ranks the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Faulk as the No. 9 defensive lineman and the No. 84 overall 2023 prospect. As a junior in 2021, he had 82 tackles (30 for loss), 11 sacks and six pass breakups.

An Alabama native, Faulk officially visited Clemson on June 3, along with 29 other prospects, many of whom have committed to Clemson. Since June 3, he has also officially visited the other three finalists.

If Faulk chooses the Tigers, he will join Vic Burley, Stephiylan Green, David Ojiegbe and AJ Hoffler as Clemson’s defensive line commits.

List