Priority defensive lineman target visiting Florida for Missouri game

Four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald has already been to the Swamp three times this season, and now he’s planning a fourth visit, according to 247Sports.

McDonald made his way down to Gainesville twice in June, including an official visit, and again in July. Still, he hasn’t experienced a game day at the University of Florida, but that should change on Saturday when he visits to see the Gators take on the Missouri Tigers.

Michigan and Ohio State have also hosted him on official visits, and he has a trip to Oklahoma lined up in a few weeks. Clemson could get the fifth and final visit, but McDonald hasn’t committed to anything just yet. Although that competition may seem fierce, Florida’s got the advantage of being a tenured member of the SEC.

“It’s Florida and I want to play in the SEC,” McDonald said to 247Sports. “(Billy) Napier, he ran the Sun Belt, so he’s going to win some games. If I come here or not, they’re going to win. He’s going to get a Natty in possibly three to four years, so he’s just trying to build this 2023 class. He’s already got the new facilities and academics. You’re going to get a great degree here and just come and work.”

McDonald plans on committing at the end of the month, so he must have some idea of where he wants to go among the five programs. Interestingly, Clemson leads the On3 recruiting prediction machine with 61.7% odds to land McDonald, and Florida is a distant third Michigan with a 2.3% shot. A visit to Florida could change things, but there’s clearly plenty of work to be done over the weekend.

The 247Sports composite ranks McDonald at No. 243 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 35 among defensive linemen. He’s a bit lower on the composite rankings at No. 302 nationally and No. 44 among those in his position group.

